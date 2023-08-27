Relief is Here!

TULSA, OKLA- — For the first time in awhile, there are no heat headlines in place!

Noticeably cooler temps today with highs in the upper 80s. A few clouds early with more sunshine by the afternoon and moderate north winds.

Very pleasant evening ahead with lows in the 60s.

We'll start the work week off with temperatures still trending in the mid to upper 80s for both on Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon temps in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday.

For the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Could have some areas reaching the triple digits.

