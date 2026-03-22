Red Flag Warning Sunday

*** RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TODAY FOR ALL OF OUR AREA. ***

*** WIND ADVISORY FOR TULSA, OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, CRAIG, ROGERS, AND OTTAWA COUNTIES FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM TODAY. ***

Another toasty Sunday with afternoon temperatures near 91° and mostly sunny skies. The record high for this date is 94° from 1995. Gusty southwest winds 15-25 mph out of the north this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Expect wind gusts up to 45 mph. Fire weather today with relative humidity 15-25%.

Monday lows in the mid 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Look for an increase in cloud coverage with northeast winds 10-20 mph.

Lows down to the upper 40s again on Tuesday with daytime highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Mainly sunny skies on Wednesday. Lows in the upper 50s with highs around 91°. We could break the record high. The record for the date is 88° from 1910. South winds 10-20 mph.

On Thursday, morning lows in the upper 60s with south winds 15-25 mph. We could be close or tie the record of 94° from 2020. We are forecasting 94° in Tulsa. Mainly sunny skies.

Our next front is scheduled to move through Thursday night and overnight. Lows Friday in the 50s with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers on Friday. Gusty northeast winds 15-25 mph.

Stay cool!

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