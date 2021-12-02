Record Warmth Likely this Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Thursday will remain unseasonably warm with a record high possible in the upper 70s.

Our record high temperature for December 2nd is 76 degrees in 2012.

We will be near another record high Friday in the middle 70s.

Scattered showers with a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday night and continue through the weekend as a frontal boundary initially stalls, before pushing south of the area Sunday night.

Highest rain chances will remain across southeast Oklahoma and west- central Arkansas.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --