Record to Near Record Warmth Today

TULSA, OKLA — Temperatures look to trend even warmer for today with near record to record highs in the low to mid-80s! Tulsa's record high for November 15 is 82°F set in 1950.

The warm temperatures, breezy winds, and low relative humidity values could create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon.

A weak cold front will bring about an 5 to 10 degree temperature drop for Sunday. Cooler, but still beautiful for this time of year with highs in the low to mid-70s. Outdoor plans are a go!

Dry and abnormally warm conditions return Monday along with gusty south winds. Highs near 80°F. The weather will transition to a more wet and seasonably cool pattern by the mid to late part of next week.

Too early to get specific regarding exact timing and amounts, but some heavy rain does look possible. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

