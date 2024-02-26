Record highs expected Monday and Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — A record warm start to the week! Today’s record high of 81F (2009) is in jeopardy as highs will climb into the low/mid 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies! Lows tonight will stay quite mild, with some spots staying in the 60s!

Be advised a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for Tuesday with more record warmth, dry conditions, and strong west to southwest winds in the forecast. No outdoor burning Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the low/mid 80s once again.

A cold front will sweep through Tuesday evening and night with a chance of few storms develop as it moves through. As of now it appears the higher storm chances will be east of HWY 69. Storms that develop will have the potential to become strong to severe but will exit eastern Oklahoma quickly.

Behind the front expect a much cooler and blustery Wednesday! North winds will gust near 30mph with highs struggling in the upper 40s. Grab the jackets! The cool to chilly weather stays with us on Thursday with a chance of a few light showers by afternoon.

We’ll clear out Friday with another quick warming trend Friday and into the weekend. We’ll go from mid 60s Friday afternoon to well into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

