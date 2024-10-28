Record Heat Likely Today

*** RED FLAG WARNING FROM 12 PM - 8 PM ***

A hot and gusty Monday with a high of 88° which could break our current record for October 28th of 86° from 1922. Look for strong south winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. High fire danger today and likely tomorrow!!

Gusty winds continue all day Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and more clouds moving in. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s and then highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms increase throughout the day, mainly in the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with primarily a wind and hail threat. There could be an isolated tornado or two around the area. We'll keep you posted as new model data comes in.

The strong cold front clears the area by Halloween (Thursday) with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows in the upper 40s and then mid 60s for highs. Trick or treating looks great in the evening with nice weather expected for this time of year.

Friday looks calm with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70 degrees.

Temperatures remain near 70 degrees this weekend with gusty south winds. There is a chance for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. More details on that as we get closer.

