Record cold morning; Lots of sunshine

South winds develop today starting a warming trend that will last into the weekend
After a record low this morning, a steady south breeze will give temps a boost as we finish the week and go into the weekend!
Posted at 2023-11-01T04:37:19-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 07:38:45-04

TULSA, Okla — After a record cold start this morning, south winds will develop today beginning our warming trend! Highs this afternoon will climb into the low 50s with lots of sunshine. Lows tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as this morning…holding near freezing for daybreak tomorrow.

Gusty south winds will continue to push temps up into the weekend with temps near 60 Thursday, mid/upper 60s on Friday, and low 70s on Saturday! Expect a gusty south breeze, but the weather looks wonderful for Bedlam!

Our warmest day of the next few will be Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Look for a cold front to approach from the northwest early/mid next week knocking temps down a few degrees while also giving us slight shower chances.

