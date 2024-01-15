Record cold Monday across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Dangerous and record cold to start the week! A few flurries are possible this morning as well, but no additional snow accumulation is expected. Look for highs today to hold in the low/mid teens. The record for the Tulsa’s coldest high temperature today is 18F, it is very likely we break that record this afternoon. Win chill values at warmest this afternoon will be a few degrees below zero to the low single digits. Lows tonight will drop to near or just below zero. A few flurries will be possible across northern portions of the area.

Expect lots of sunshine for Tuesday as temps will gradually start to warm up. Highs Tuesday afternoon will climb into the low/mid 20s. Wednesday and Thursday we’ll finally climb above freezing as temps will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s!

A cold front will drop temps back below freezing to finish the week on Friday with highs in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Chilly temperatures will remain through the weekend. Rain chances will go up early next week. If temps are near freezing Sunday night, there is a chance rain may start as a wintry mix, before going to rain. Plenty of time to monitor.

