Another Record Cold Day Ahead

***EXTREME COLD WARNING for all of NE Oklahoma until NOON for dangerously cold wind chills 5 to 20 below zero.***

Dangerously cold conditions remain in the forecast this morning with wind chill values ranging from zero to 20 below zero.

Mostly sunny for today with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Calm and partly clear tonight with lows returning to the single digits.

Southerly winds and sunshine are in the forecast for tomorrow with highs closer to freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Mid to upper teens for lows early Saturday, then finally thawing out area wide with highs in the mid-40s!

Mostly sunny on Sunday. Near 30° in the morning with mid 50s for the afternoon.

Upper 60s Monday and Tuesday along with sunshine.

Highs look to stay in the 60s on Wednesday with lows above freezing next week.

