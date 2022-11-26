Rainy Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Rain gear will be needed if you plan on shopping for Small Business Saturday. Widespread rain expected today with light to moderate rain through this afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-low 50s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. Perfect day to get out the Christmas decorations!

Expect dry conditions for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

Starting out near freezing on Monday and then around 60° in the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Highs climb to the low 70s on Tuesday with windy conditions through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through.

Back to full sunshine on Wednesday, but temperatures staying in the mid 40s behind that system.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --