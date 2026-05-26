Rainy Pattern through the End of the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Rain and storm chances will increase this afternoon and evening as a weather system currently over northeast Texas moves north into the region.

Moist air flowing into the area will help fuel widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some areas could see heavy downpours and localized flash flooding.

The risk for severe storms remains low due to weak wind shear, although a few stronger storms could still produce gusty winds. Afternoon temperatures will stay comfortable for late May, generally in the lower 80s.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue for the remainder of the week. Additional showers and storms late tonight and into tomorrow. Rain chances are expected to increase from southwest to northeast during that time.

Models suggest a slow-moving storm system could remain nearby for several days, keeping daily rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast, possibly lasting into the upcoming weekend.

Although widespread severe weather is unlikely, forecasters are increasingly concerned about excessive rainfall. The greatest flash flood threat currently appears to be between Wednesday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain near 80 degrees for much of the week, though Thursday and Friday may feel cooler because of increased cloud cover and rainfall. Drier weather may begin to return by early June, but forecast confidence remains low at this time.

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