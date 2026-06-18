Rainy Pattern Returns with Cooler Air Behind It

Thursday will start out mainly cloudy. This will help to keep us cooler as many of us will get around 80°. A front will move through today that will bring scattered showers and storms with it. This will start in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Rain chances will hang around throughout Thursday night and Friday morning.

Storms should gradually clear from north to south on Juneteenth with lows falling back into the 60s with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Over the upcoming Father's Day weekend periods of rain and storms are likely. It will also be increasingly hot and humid with highs on Saturday in the upper 80s and reaching the lower 90s with a heat index over 100° by Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Saturday with them becoming more widespread for Father's Day.

Fittingly, Sunday is also the first day of summer. The solstice starts at 3:24 am.

Unsettled weather continues into early next week with periods of rain likely and perhaps a low-end threat of severe weather. This will keep temperatures near or below average for late June.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

