Friday Starts Wet with Afternoon Sunshine

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LATIMER COUNTY UNTIL 9:30 AM***

An upper-level weather disturbance moving across the region will bring increasing showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning. Localized heavy rain may develop in some areas.

Rain coverage is expected to gradually decrease from west to east during the day. As clouds begin to clear, some sunshine should return, helping afternoon temperatures climb into the 70s and lower 80s.

Another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected late Friday night into Saturday as a second weather system moves through the area. Once again, pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible.

A slightly drier pattern may develop on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, bringing mainly dry conditions just in time for the Holiday. However, the overall weather pattern will remain unsettled across the region through much of next week.

Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday through the end of the week as upper-level troughing stays in place over the central United States.

Temperatures are expected to stay close to normal for late May throughout next week.

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