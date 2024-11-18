Rainy Monday Morning

***Flood Watch for parts of NE Oklahoma until 6 pm Monday***

***Wind Advisory for parts of NE Oklahoma until 6 pm Monday***

Rain showers and thunderstorms continue this morning. We will see a bit of a break before more storms move in again mid morning through early afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Much of the region will also experience very windy conditions with south winds gusting up to 45 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with sunshine returning later in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday morning brings us to a low of 47°, then a high of 64°. Sunny skies with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Lows down to the upper 30s on Wednesday, then highs in the upper 50s. Sunny and breezy.

On Thursday, lows down to the 30s again, then highs stay in the 50s. Mostly sunny and continued breezy winds.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday. Lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s.

As of now, next weekend looks decent, with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect highs from the upper 50s and into the mid 60s.

