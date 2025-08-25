Rainy And Cooler Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A wet start to the day with widespread showers and a few storms. This will continue throughout the day with pockets of heavy rain. Cloudy skies and highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area!

A few more scattered showers and storms Tuesday morning with highest chance south of Tulsa. Temperatures in the low 60s in the morning with highs in the upper 70s along with mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms Wednesday during the day. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 60s and then daytime highs in the upper 70s.

Much more widespread showers on Thursday. Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s and then highs in the mid 70s.

Chance for a few more showers Friday morning, mainly south. Lows in the lower 60s and then upper 70s in the afternoon.

Next weekend, the signal for showers is pretty low. Morning temps in the mid 60s and then rising to the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Enjoy this nice taste of fall this week!

