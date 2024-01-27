Rain with some light mixing this morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Cold, wet and breezy conditions this morning with light to moderate rain remaining in the forecast until the early afternoon hours.

There is the potential for some light snow to mix in with the rain, mainly for Pawnee, Osage and Washington counties, but no accumulation or travel impacts expected.

Highs this afternoon around 40s degrees with feels like temps in the low to mid-30s.

Clouds linger this evening with more of a partly cloudy sky overnight.

It’ll be a cold start Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Some clearing possible around day break with some patchy fog returning to the area through mid-morning.

Highs Sunday afternoon rebound into the 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

As for next week, highs in the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Models are suggesting 50s now for Wednesday and Thursday, then back to the 60s on Friday.

Morning lows in the 30s to near 40°.

