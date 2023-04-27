Rain will taper off as temps stay cool

TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella with a wet Thursday morning across Green Country! Only a few isolated showers will remain Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday should reach the upper 50s to low 60s with perhaps a few pockets of sunshine mixed in. Lows tonight will fall into the mid/upper 40s. Some fog may develop Friday morning so we may have to watch for

A cold front will bring a another chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon into Friday night. Some showers may remain Saturday morning, but we should dry out for Saturday afternoon and your Sunday plans! High temps both Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid/upper 60s.

Temps are expected to return to the 70s going into the middle of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --