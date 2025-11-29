Rain Tapers Off as Colder Air Moves In

*** WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 THIS AFTERNOON ***

Scattered showers are expected for Saturday morning with highs reaching the low to mid-50s around midday. Strong and gusty winds will also remain in the forecast through the afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph ahead of a strong cold front.

This front will dry us out during the afternoon and early evening, along with a swift drop in temperatures. Look for temps to fall into the 40s in the afternoon and in the 30s for the evening. Wind chills in the 20s. Dress for this temperature drop!

Temperatures by Sunday morning will reach the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.

Sunday is looking dry, partly cloudy, and cold. Highs struggle into the mid to upper 30s with a breezy north wind.

We may see a light wintry mix or light snow in the region for Monday. At this time, this isn't looking like a big storm by any means, but could be enough for some light accumulation in a few spots.

Keep in mind, uncertainty still exists to how this may play out. We'll continue to refine our forecast through the weekend as newer data comes in. Lows in the 20s with highs stuck in the 30s.

As of now, it looks like we'll be back to dry weather on Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. 50s for highs are back for Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

