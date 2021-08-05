Rain/Storm chances Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible today. Severe weather is not anticipated, however a few strong storms capable of producing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

Temperatures today will be a little cooler across many locations with increased clouds and rainfall where it occurs. Highs today in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Heat and humidity will begin to build across the area tomorrow and will continue to rise over the weekend and into the work week next week. Afternoon heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees will be possible with additional heat advisories and/or warnings likely to be issued as early as Saturday.

Another weak system will pass through the area late Saturday into early Sunday bringing us additional chances for showers and storms.

