Rain/Storm Chances for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast this morning with isolated to widely scattered chances this afternoon and evening.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms possible for the second half of the day, mainly south of I-40. The main threat from these storms will be large hail and damaging winds.

Daytime highs will be slightly cooler tan what we've had over the last several days topping out in the mid-80s.

Late tonight and early tomorrow morning, additional showers and thunderstorms will likely develop as a front drops southeastward helping to keep temperatures in check again for tomorrow afternoon, along with a drier air mass for the second half of the day.

Highs Sunday afternoon in low 80s north and mid-80s south.

These seasonably pleasant temperatures are forecast for the start of the upcoming work week with highs trending in the low to mid-80s.

Precipitation chances increase again midweek.

