Rain Showers With Cooler Temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — A few rain showers expected this morning for some. Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph with a chance for additional light showers this afternoon.

Mid to upper 60s to start Tuesday but temperatures look to warm back up. Looks for highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and southeast winds.

Plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Staying dry with calm southerly winds.

On Friday, slight chance for a few showers, otherwise sunshine with some clouds. Lows in the mid 60s and then mid to upper 80s. South winds 10-20 mph.

A stronger front is on the way next weekend. Some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with lows in the low 60s and then highs in the lower 80s. After the front on Sunday, lows down to the mid 50s and then highs in the mid 70s.

