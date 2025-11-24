Rain Showers Continue Today

TULSA, Okla. — Have a rain jacket before you head out today. Rain showers throughout the day with cloudy skies. South winds 10-15 mph and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Lows in the lower 50s to start Tuesday with some areas of low clouds and fog, then some clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

A front moves in later Tuesday night with dropping temps for Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday with lows down to the mid 30s and highs near 50°.

For Thanksgiving, lows around freezing with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies.

Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Chance for some rain showers to move in by Friday evening and night.

On Saturday, lows in the upper 40s with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy skies with rain showers and maybe a few t-storms.

A front moves through with temps tumbling on Sunday with still scattered showers. Lows near 40° with highs in the upper 40s.

