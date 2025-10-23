Rain Returns Tonight through Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — A cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s out-the-door. Sunshine for most of the day with increasing clouds later this afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees.

Our fair weather days will become more dreary this evening and into the upcoming weekend.

Showers look arrive after sunset and continue to expand in coverage for tomorrow. Highs much cooler in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday continues to look wet with rain showers through the evening. Rainfall totals between 2-3" with some locally higher amounts. Lows in the 50s and highs in the low 60s.

A few widely scattered rain showers Sunday morning with stubborn cloud coverage into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

