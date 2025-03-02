Rain Returns Tonight into Monday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Mild temperatures again for Sunday in the mid-60s with a little more cloud coverage and breezy southeasterly winds.

Our weather pattern will turn active this evening through Wednesday morning.

Rain chances return tonight as a low pressure system moves through the region. The majority of the precipitation is forecast to exit Monday morning.

We'll keep clouds and a little sun in the forecast for Monday, then bump up the shower and storm chance again on late Monday into Tuesday as another system sweeps in from the west.

There may be a window for a few strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary hazards. The greater potential across portions of eastern Oklahoma after midnight Monday night. This activity continues into Tuesday before the dry line can exit the region.

Temperatures will cool to near to below average in the middle of next week with highs in the 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

