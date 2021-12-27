Rain Returns Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
A warm front will lift to the north across the area this evening bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with increasing coverage towards sunrise tomorrow.
Daytime highs tomorrow afternoon still manage to peak into the low 70s.
Above average temperatures will continue throughout the rest of this year.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter