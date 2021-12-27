Watch
Rain Returns Tonight

Warm Finish to 2021
Posted at 4:04 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 05:04:01-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

A warm front will lift to the north across the area this evening bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with increasing coverage towards sunrise tomorrow.

Daytime highs tomorrow afternoon still manage to peak into the low 70s.

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the rest of this year.

