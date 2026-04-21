Rain Returns to NE Oklahoma Today

TULSA, OKLA — Rain chances are increasing again across the area today as a weak weather system moves through the Southern Plains. Scattered showers are expected to develop through the day, with the highest chances along and south of I-40. While most of northeast Oklahoma will not see all-day rainfall, periods of light to moderate rain are possible at times.

Cloud cover will be much more common today, helping keep temperatures cooler in the 60s to lower 70s.

A few isolated rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out near the Red River and far southern Oklahoma, but severe weather is not expected. Atmospheric conditions remain too weak to support organized strong storms today, so impacts should remain limited to wet roads and occasional reduced visibility during heavier showers.

Some of the scattered rain may continue into tonight and early tomorrow morning before gradually moving out of the area. Rainfall totals are expected to stay fairly light for most communities.

By tomorrow afternoon, drier air should begin moving back into the region. Skies may slowly improve, and temperatures will rebound into the low to mid-70s. Overall, Wednesday looks quieter and more comfortable once the morning showers end.

Forecast models continue to show a much more unsettled pattern developing Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as a stronger storm system moves into the Plains.

The first stronger storm chances may arrive Thursday afternoon or evening, followed by a line of storms Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front approaches. Some of those storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts currently appearing to be the main threat. Depending on how storms develop, hail and isolated tornadoes may also be possible.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the front may stall near the region, keeping additional rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast. This setup could also lead to repeated rounds of rain, increasing the potential for locally heavy rainfall in some areas.

Please continue to monitor the forecast and check back in for updates through the week as details on timing and storm severity become clearer.

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