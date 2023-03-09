Rain moves out today as cool temps remain

TULSA, Okla — Grab the umbrella and jacket to start your Thursday. Drizzle and showers are likely to start the day, but they will be moving out through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool, holding in the mid 50s this afternoon. Expect a chilly night with lows by daybreak tomorrow in the mid 30s.

Friday is shaping up to be a cool and nice day with some sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 50s.

An active weather pattern means the next storm system comes sweeping in Saturday into Saturday night. Most of the day will be cloudy, but there will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms Saturday evening and night. As of now, hail looks to be the greatest concern, but we will continue to monitor the next couple of of days.

Temperatures Saturday will be tricky with highs in the 50s east and 60s/70s west. Currently forecasting highs in the upper 50s to near 60 in Tulsa.

Sunday will be windy and cool with highs in the 50s. Below average temperatures will stay with us to start next week.

