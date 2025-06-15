Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain moves out, mostly dry afternoon expected for Father's Day

Mostly cloudy conditions stick around, but some sun starts to peak through for the afternoon
Some dry weather will be nice after a rainy weekend. More rain/storm chances come in by midweek but then clear back out leaving behind humid and warm conditions.
Rain moves out, mostly dry afternoon expected for Father's Day
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Storms will gradually move out through the morning hours. Father's Day afternoon plans look dry with some sun and highs in the low/mid 80s.

June heat and humidity will build next week with highs climbing into the 90s and morning lows remaining in the 70s. Heat index values may reach triple digits at some point late next week. There is a slight storm chance on Wednesday as a weak front approaches the region but will not stick around long.

Have a great weekend and Happy Father's Day to those who celebrate.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital