Rain moves out, mostly dry afternoon expected for Father's Day

TULSA, Okla. — Storms will gradually move out through the morning hours. Father's Day afternoon plans look dry with some sun and highs in the low/mid 80s.

June heat and humidity will build next week with highs climbing into the 90s and morning lows remaining in the 70s. Heat index values may reach triple digits at some point late next week. There is a slight storm chance on Wednesday as a weak front approaches the region but will not stick around long.

Have a great weekend and Happy Father's Day to those who celebrate.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

