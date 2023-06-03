Rain Likely Today with Scattered Storms

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected today. High temperatures will be held down a bit topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Storm activity will tapper off this evening with overnight lows seasonal in the mid-60s.

A few widely scattered showers and storms could develop again on Sunday, but more dry time is anticipated. Highs for tomorrow afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 80s with lows around 65 degrees.

For the upcoming work week, temperatures will remain on the warmer side with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with humidity levels staying fairly reasonable for this time of the year.

Precipitation chances will be fairly low during this period, though a very isolated pop up afternoon storm will persist for much of the week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

