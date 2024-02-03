Rain chances today

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered rain chances this morning with an increase in activity by this afternoon and evening. Some thunder will be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Highs this afternoon still manage to climb into the upper 50s with a breezy southeast wind.

With the slow movement of this system, on and off rain showers will linger into Sunday with highs in the mid to lower 50s.

Drier conditions expected by Sunday evening with overnight lows in the 30s.

A warming trend is on tap for the upcoming work week with temperatures returning to the 60s on Tuesday with lots of sunshine.

