Rain chances to start the week

TULSA, Okla — Some of us have seen some beneficial rain over the last 24 hours, and showers with perhaps some thunder remain possible today. Keep an umbrella with you as temps hold steady in the 50s this afternoon. Areas south of I-40 may reach 60F. Rain chances will be highest east of HWY 75 this evening. The trend will be for many of us to dry out into Tuesday morning as the rain keeps pushing east. Clouds will remain tomorrow with afternoon his in the low 50s. Can’t rule out a stray shower.

Seasonably cool to chilly conditions are expected Wednesday into Thanksgiving with lows in the upper 20s and low30s and highs in the low/mid 50s Wednesday. Thanksgiving afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine and highs nearing 60F. Perfect for Turkey Day plans!

Cold front will cool temps on Friday back into the low 50s. then our eyes will be focused on a weekend system with increasing rain chances Saturday PM through Sunday AM. Highs this weekend will remain chilly too...holding in the 40s!

