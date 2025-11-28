Rain Chances Return this Evening

TULSA, OKLA — A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Be sure to bundle up for any Black Friday shopping!

We will see an increase in clouds with a gusty south breeze this afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

Rain showers look to arrive this evening and continue overnight as our next storm system moves in.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected for Saturday with highs returning to the mid-50s.

Majority of the precipitation is forecast to exit ahead of a colder air arriving tomorrow evening.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning in the mid-20s!

Sunday is looking dry, partly cloudy, and cold. Highs struggle in the upper 30s with a breezy north wind.

We may see a light wintry mix or light snow in the region for Monday. At this time, this isn't looking like a big storm by any means, but could be enough for some minor impacts.

Keep in mind, uncertainty still exists to how this may play out. We'll continue to refine our forecast over the next couple of days as newer data comes in. Lows in the 20s with highs stuck in the 30s.

As of now, it looks like we'll be back to dry weather on Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. 50s for highs are back for Wednesday!

