Rain chances return later today into tonight

TULSA, Okla — Fog has developed overnight in some spots. Not everyone is seeing it, but be mindful for low visibility through about mid morning. Clouds will thicken up into the afternoon with a few isolated showers. Rain chances will increase this evening into tonight.

Some showers may remain Saturday morning, especially for those of you southeast, but Saturday afternoon into Sunday look fantastic! Outdoor plans will be a go with sunshine and highs ranging from the mid 60s to around 70F!

Monday may hold in the 60s, but temps are expected to return to the 70s going into the middle of next week. Only a slight shower chance Monday. Perhaps a higher chance for showers and storms by the end of the week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --