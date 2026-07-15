Rain Chances Peak Today before Heat Returns

TULSA, OKLA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop across southern Oklahoma during the morning before spreading across the rest of the area through the afternoon and early evening. While a few storms may become strong, widespread severe weather is not expected.

The biggest concerns will be pockets of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and a few gusty winds that could reach 50 mph. Because storms will be slow-moving, isolated areas could also see brief flash flooding.

The clouds and rain will also keep temperatures in check. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures near seasonal in the low to mid-90s.

Hotter, drier weather returns this weekend as high pressure builds across the Southern Plains. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 90s, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Forecast models continue to point toward our first 100-degree day of the year arriving by Sunday or Monday, with Monday, July 20, currently looking like the most likely day.

On average, Tulsa reaches its first 100° day around July 10, so this year’s first triple-digit temperature would arrive later than normal.

Looking beyond the weekend, there are early signs rain chances could return during the early to middle of next week if the weather pattern shifts. For now, confidence is much higher in the return of hotter weather heading into early next week.

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