Rain Chances Linger Across NE OK Today

Dry and Pleasant Weather for Labor Day
TULSA, OKLA — Additional widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning and afternoon. The better chances are looking to be SE of I-44 with isolated activity NW of I-44.

Highs today will be cooler in the mid-80s.

Expect activity to slowly dissipate through the evening hours. Overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Isolated showers possible tomorrow with more dry time anticipated. Highs tomorrow remaining below average in the upper 80s.

For Labor Day Monday, it looks pretty dry for most folks with highs returning to the upper 80s.

There is uncertainty in the data for next week with some guidance quite aggressive with shower and thunderstorm chances, and other data keeping us dry.

As of now we'll hold onto a slight chance and will adjust as we get closer. Temperatures near to slightly below average can be expected either way.

