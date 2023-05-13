Rain Chances Continue Through the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain cooled air this morning making for a pleasant start to Saturday.

Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast this afternoon and evening and may produce some isolated severe hail and wind gusts across parts of the area.

Highs today in the mid to lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Our wet weather pattern continues tomorrow for Mother's Day with on and off rain and storm chances. We are not anticipating a washout, but remain aware for periods of lightning and brief heavy rainfall. Highs for Sunday return to the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead towards next week, a transition to a northerly wind flow will decrease storm chances by Tuesday with daytime highs still trending in the low to mid-80s.

