Rain and storm chances increase today

TULSA, Okla — Grab an umbrella for your Thursday plans. A round of rain and thunder will move in this morning with the highest chances along and south of HWY 412. A few hit-or-miss showers and storms will remain possible this afternoon too, and the no severe weather is expected. We have lowered the forecast high temps for today as clouds and rain-cooled air will keep us in the 60s to low 70s.

We'll be watching areas west of I-35 for more storm development later this afternoon. These storms will have severe potential and will move into eastern Oklahoma through this evening and tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but can't rule out damaging wind gusts and some hail in the strongest storms. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

A surge of much warmer air arrives for Friday (highs in the low/mid 80s), but we'll feel some heat over the weekend! Saturday's highs should reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with mid/upper 80s on Sunday. There will be a slight chance of storms over the weekend, but widespread rain and thunder are not expected at this time. Just keep an eye to the sky if you have plans to be out.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --