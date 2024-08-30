Rain and Storm Chances for Friday

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front arrives Friday bringing some changes to the forecast. Afternoon highs will range from the mid/upper 80s to perhaps low 90s with a mix of clouds and sun.

We are looking at two chances for showers and storms with the first chance moving in from the northwest Friday morning, and then with what redevelops along the front Friday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but storms could potentially impact a handful of Friday night football games.

Overnight lows drop in the upper 60s and low 70s to start the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll have chances of showers and storms both days, but Sunday's highest chance may be confined to areas near/south of I-40.

For Labor Day Monday, similar to Sunday, highest storm chances may be over southern parts of our forecast area with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

The is uncertainty in the data for next week with some guidance quite aggressive with shower and thunderstorm chances, and other data keeping us dry.

As of now we'll hold on to a slight chance and will adjust as we get closer. Temperatures near to slightly below average can be expected either way.

