Quiet today; Rain and snow arrive Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Tracking a tricky snow forecast Tuesday into Tuesday night. Before the winter weather arrives, we've got a nice Monday ahead with highs in the mid/upper 40s and mostly sunny skies. Take advantage of today!

TUESDAY: WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect south of I-44. Tulsa is not included at this time.

Rain moves in Tuesday morning. By afternoon, a changeover to all snow looks likely near/south of I-40 with accumulation likely. North of I-40, temps may be just warm enough to keep it rain, or a rain/snow mic with little to no accumulation during the afternoon.

As temps drop tomorrow evening, any rain and mix will transition to all snow. Areas south of near and south of I-40 will likely see 3"-6" of snow. Current thinking is about 1" to 3" of snow for the metro, and a 1/3 inch to maybe 2" north of Tulsa. Snow moves out early Wednesday morning.

Roads will become slick and snow covered as the snow falls, but thankfully after the snow moves out, borderline temps and a warm ground will help with travel conditions. Keep in mind, we are still over 24 hours away from any snow moving in and we will continue to adjust this forecast as we get closer.

Chilly temps will remain on Wednesday, but we should warm back into the 50s Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will arrive early Sunday bring a chance for showers or even some light wintry weather along with chillier temps.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --