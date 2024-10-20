Quiet Sunday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant Sunday with temperatures this afternoon near 80 degrees. Expect lots of sunshine with south winds 5-15 mph.

Overnight lows near 50° to start the workweek with highs Monday in the low 80s with gusty south winds. There is a system that could bring an isolated chance for a shower for our northwestern counties. Not everyone will see rain but this is currently the best chance this week.

We really look to warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s! Lots of sunshine with southwest winds 5-15 mph.

A front will bring northerly winds by Thursday with highs back in the upper 70s.

We look to end the week near 80 degrees by Friday and to start the weekend.

Have a great week!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

