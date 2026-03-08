Quiet Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The sunshine returns today with calm winds and highs in the low 70s. A pleasant day for any outdoor activities.

Waking up Monday in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures much warmer in the low 80s with southwest winds 15-25 mph.

Lows are much warmer Tuesday in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some showers and storms increasing by the afternoon and lasting into the evening. Some of the storms could be severe with a tornado, large hail, and damaging wind threat. We'll keep you posted as we get closer and more data comes in.

Scattered showers and storms continue Wednesday morning before it wraps up by the afternoon. Morning lows in the low 50s with highs in the low 60s and gusty north winds up to 30 mph.

A chilly start Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs in the mid 60s with sunny skies and southwest winds 10-20 mph.

Mostly sunny conditions Friday with a warmer afternoon. Morning temperatures near 50° and highs around 76° with south winds 10-20 mph.

