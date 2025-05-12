Quiet Start To The Week

TULSA, Okla. — A nice start to the week with quiet weather expected. Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 80s and north winds 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows in the upper 50s Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds return warming us up in the mid to upper 80s.

Mid 60s Wednesday morning then a really toasty afternoon. Look for highs in the low 90s! We haven't been this hot since April 13th. South winds 10-15 mph.

Turning partly cloudy on Thursday with mid to upper 60s for lows and then mid 80s in the afternoon. West winds 5-15 mph with dry conditions.

Around 60° to start Friday and then mid 80s. Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers and storms.

Over the weekend, lows in the low to mid 60s and then highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Still too early to talk about the severe threat, but it could very well be present. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

