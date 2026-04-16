Quiet and Warm Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A quiet day ahead with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Look for a decrease in cloud coverage with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and south winds 10-15 mph. An isolated shower or storm possible but most of the area will be dry.

Friday morning looks dry with lows in the upper 60s. Expect an increase in clouds and highs in the low 80s with south winds 15-30 mph. A strong storm system moves in late Friday which brings showers and storms. Some storms can become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible. These storms will push south east overnight along a cold front.

Once the cold front pushes through, dry conditions behind it. Cooler air with temperatures Saturday morning in the upper 40s. Look for highs only in the low 60s along with north winds 15-25 mph and mostly clear skies.

Sunday morning temperatures in the low 40s with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs in the low 70s along with southwest winds 5-15 mph.

As of now, next week looks quiet with highs in the 70s with breezy south winds.

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