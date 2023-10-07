Quiet and Cool Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Bright and noticeably cooler day with highs this afternoon in the mid-60s.

Keep the jacket around tonight with temperatures in the 50s and 40s after sunset.

Overnight lows hold tight in the lower 40s thanks to the return of southerly winds.

We'll keep the fall feels around again for tomorrow with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

High temps should return to the low 80s by the middle of next week before another strong cold front chills us back down late next week.

