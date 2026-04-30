Quiet And Cool End To April

TULSA, Okla. — Cloudy conditions for Thursday with morning lows in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. Spotty showers possible but most with be dry for today.

Additional showers possible Friday, mainly south of I-40. Mostly cloudy skies to start May with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

This weekend is looking gorgeous for and outdoor plans. Mid 40s to start Saturday with highs near 70° and calm north winds. Sunday looks warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs near 80°. Breezy southwest winds with mostly sunny skies for both days.

A warming trend continues into early next week leading to a chance of showers and t-storms. That next storm system is expected to show up between Monday night and Wednesday. We'll keep you posted with the latest data and if we could see severe weather with this system. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with gusty winds returning.

Have a great day!

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