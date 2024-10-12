Potential for Record High Temps Today

TULSA, OKLA — High temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend. Mostly sunny for Saturday with max temps in the low to mid-90s.
Tulsa's record for today is 94° from 1978, so we are expected to come close if not tie that record!
A cold front arrives tomorrow with a gusty northeast breeze behind it. Highs in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon then low to mid-70s by Monday afternoon.
The first half of next week will finally feel like Fall with highs trending in the 70s and lows into the 40s.
Have a great and safe weekend!
