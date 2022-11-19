Plenty of Sunshine this Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly sunny today with breezy WNW winds. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Waking up in the low 20s Sunday morning but south winds will help temperatures stay in the low 50s.

Upper 50s on Monday along with mostly sunny skies.

Highs reach the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing clouds on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

That front looks to move in by Thanksgiving for a chance of rain showers. As of now, showers looks to be in the morning/early afternoon. Highs in the 50s on Thanksgiving and Friday.

As of now, afternoon temperatures might reach the low 60s again by next weekend.

