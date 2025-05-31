Pleasant weekend ahead, some storm chances Saturday night

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine to kick off the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will be increasing throughout Saturday ahead of some evening/overnight storm chances. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main concerns. Those storms clear out, and clouds start to move out, leading to a GREAT Sunday afternoon for anything you have planned outside.

The first week of June looks warm and active with an unsettled weather pattern. Storm chances return Tuesday, at which point we are looking at another round of severe weather possible.

Storm chances will continue on and off throughout the rest of the week. Locally heavy rain and flooding is going to be a concern for some areas as well.

