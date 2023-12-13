Pleasant Wednesday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start this morning, expect pleasant conditions by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s with calm south winds and a lot of high-level clouds.

Thursday will be a near repeat with highs near 60, calm winds and mix of sun and cloud. Dry weather before a storm system arrives by Friday.

Friday expect cloudy skies with some light showers as we go towards the afternoon. A few light showers may linger into early Saturday morning.

Dry and quiet weather by the weekend and into next week. Weekend looks cooler with northerly winds. Lots of sunshine starting Sunday and continuing next week.

Above average temperatures look to continue.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

