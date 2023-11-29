Pleasant Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A chilly start Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and increasing clouds as our next storm system moves in.

Cloudy start to Thursday with scattered light showers. Not everyone will start the day with rain but the bulk will move in the afternoon. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms through the night. Highs in the mid 50s.

Much cooler weather to start December (Friday) with mostly cloudy skies, northerly winds and highs in the upper 40s.

Good news is the weekend looks pleasant for any outdoor activities with highs near 60°.

Above normal temperatures expected with highs in the 60s for next week.

